Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,770,000 after buying an additional 1,846,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after buying an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after buying an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.46.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

