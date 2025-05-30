Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $28,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $240.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

