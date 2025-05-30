Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after acquiring an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,752,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,596,000 after purchasing an additional 271,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

