100,174 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $126.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

