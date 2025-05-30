Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 405,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.39% of CNO Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $89,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,461.76. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $141,725.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,140.23. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,838. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $38.04 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

