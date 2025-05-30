B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

