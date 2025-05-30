B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $322.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.51.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

