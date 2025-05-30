Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,471,000. Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 419.9% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,406,080 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,111,242 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,506,000 after acquiring an additional 498,554 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,250,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

