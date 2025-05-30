Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 36,360 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of LiveRamp worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $32.65 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,265.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 79,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

