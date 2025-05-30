Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Loews by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Loews by 1,477.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Loews by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,549,000 after purchasing an additional 207,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Loews stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $92.42.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,923,085.14. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,069,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

