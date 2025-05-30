Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,326,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,365,000 after purchasing an additional 433,657 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Sophron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $9,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

