Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,240,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,246,000 after buying an additional 772,648 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8,323.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 309,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 306,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNT opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 180.22 and a beta of 1.59. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions ( NYSE:BNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

