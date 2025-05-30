Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 18,290 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 171.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 330,627 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 8,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,510.9% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 399,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375,145 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

