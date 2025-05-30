Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 294.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,301 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 112,238 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 822,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 564,830 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.