Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

Several analysts have commented on ALKT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALKT

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Alkami Technology stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.56. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Joseph P. Payne bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,558.88. This trade represents a 63.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,325.64. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.