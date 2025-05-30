Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,405,000 after purchasing an additional 167,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,916,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,822,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,688,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.62.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total value of $127,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,624.58. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total transaction of $200,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,602.04. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,635 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LH opened at $246.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.29%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

