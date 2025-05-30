Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 5,557 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Aegon were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 841,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,397,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEG shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aegon Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:AEG opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Aegon Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Aegon’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Aegon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.