Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $264.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

