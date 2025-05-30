Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

PLTR stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $288.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

