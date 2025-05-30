Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $609.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

