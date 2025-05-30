Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

