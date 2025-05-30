Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $237,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,531,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $520,450,000 after acquiring an additional 823,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $352,572,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,852,000 after acquiring an additional 881,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,397,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $202,603,000 after acquiring an additional 478,269 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,494 shares of company stock valued at $636,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

