Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $67,690.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,677.38. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $66,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,206.87. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,027 shares of company stock worth $855,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

