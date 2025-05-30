Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.18. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.25 and a 12-month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.