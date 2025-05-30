Kera Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Trading Down 2.3%

Paylocity stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.63 and a 200 day moving average of $197.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

