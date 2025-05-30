953 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

