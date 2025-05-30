DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Holdings Boosted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

