Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 402 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,533,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,870,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
