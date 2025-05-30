Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,078,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

