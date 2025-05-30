Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in American Tower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in American Tower by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 19,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $213.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.