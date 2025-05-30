Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Invests $28.26 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 472,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,256,000. Williams Companies comprises 15.5% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 50.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,318 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

