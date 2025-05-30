Exeter Financial LLC Sells 700 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after buying an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after buying an additional 1,341,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

USB stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

