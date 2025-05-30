Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 11,911 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after buying an additional 76,574,185 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,337,000. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,268,000. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,441,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.