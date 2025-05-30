Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,553 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Balchem worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Balchem by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Balchem by 534.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Balchem Trading Up 0.0%

BCPC opened at $166.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.90. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Balchem’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.