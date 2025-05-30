Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,808 shares of company stock worth $1,858,424 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.48.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.6%

MU stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

