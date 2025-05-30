Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in BCE by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 28,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BCE by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 326,894 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

