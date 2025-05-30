Cullen Investment Group LTD. Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,761,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE NEE opened at $69.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.