iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDW. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 458,522 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 236,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 41,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $21.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

