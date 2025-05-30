Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 16,366 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.71. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.44%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.