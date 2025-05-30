New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4,746.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ogens acquired 5,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. This trade represents a 2.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.85.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $85.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.