Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 13,532 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $229,320,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $65,260,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,612,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HP by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,942 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $55,915,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.97 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. HP’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

