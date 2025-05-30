ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,842.10. This trade represents a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $1,015.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of 148.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $975.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

