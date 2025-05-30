QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

QCOM opened at $148.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

