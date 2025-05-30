Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWM opened at $206.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

