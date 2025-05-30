Quent Capital LLC Has $26.30 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $26,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.