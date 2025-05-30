Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,351,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,677,000 after purchasing an additional 129,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eaton by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,207,000 after purchasing an additional 368,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ETN opened at $324.77 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.89 and a 200 day moving average of $318.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.