The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $368.08 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.93 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

