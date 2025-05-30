Webster Bank N. A. Sells 583 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.7% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

NYSE WMT opened at $97.04 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $776.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 398,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,334 shares of company stock worth $12,615,864. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

