Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after purchasing an additional 746,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,881,280,000 after purchasing an additional 410,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE CVX opened at $137.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.70. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.