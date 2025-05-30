George Parmer Acquires 2,076 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director George Parmer acquired 2,076 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $13,971.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,818.72. This represents a 1.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, George Parmer acquired 200 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $1,346.00.

On Tuesday, May 6th, George Parmer acquired 1,900 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $12,825.00.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

LNKB opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in LINKBANCORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

